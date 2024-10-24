MARC HASENFUSS: There’s value... and then there’s value
I’m halfway to a new pair of Nikes thanks to dogecoin, but Naspers could probably afford to buy Wimbledon
For small-cap pundits, there was loads to peruse in and around the JSE’s Sens feed in the past 10 days — particularly some intriguing trading updates and results from popular punts.
Of course, such humble endeavours — the frantic ferreting around for the next ten-baggers — are put firmly into context when the recently appointed CEO of Naspers, Fabricio Bloisi, tosses out some real numbers. Updating shareholders on his 100th day in office, Bloisi never once mentioned the group’s outsize investment in Chinese tech behemoth Tencent. But he casually noted that offshoot Prosus is worth about $100bn, and added to good effect: “I am focused on how we can create another $100bn of value in the Prosus ecosystem by building and investing in fast-growing and profitable businesses.” ..
