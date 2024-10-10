MARC HASENFUSS: Sun International could crash and earn
Online gaming offerings, including the incredibly popular plane crash games, are pulling in the punters in droves
10 October 2024 - 05:00
Considering the increased marketing presence of online gaming offerings, it might not be a bad time for a belated review of gaming giant Sun International’s hand.
Since the release of its interim numbers, Sun’s share price is up about 3%. In that period, the share price vacillated between a low of R44.71 and a high of R47.39...
