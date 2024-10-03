MARC HASENFUSS: Is there a key to unlock Trellidor value?
The security gate business itself is thriving, but Taylor and NMC are a drag
03 October 2024 - 05:00
Is this the time to lock into security barrier specialist Trellidor? It’s a question another entity might be mulling … but more on that later.
Most punters will know it’s been a rough old time for Trellidor, which, with a market value of just under R200m, ranks as a genuine micro-cap on the JSE. The group’s five-year compound annual growth rate is just 1%. That’s stagnant with a capital “S”...
