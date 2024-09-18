MARC HASENFUSS: Campari puts a rich mix into whisky maker Capevin
Could Remgro perhaps look at a deal with Campari in the same vein as the recent Heineken/Distell transaction?
18 September 2024 - 09:40
Things are starting to distil at Capevin Holdings, with news just in that liquor sector icon Campari Group has paid a stiff premium to take a 14.6% stake in the maker of fine scotches.
Capevin, for those who need reminding, was part of the old Remgro-controlled Distell Group, which was recently acquired by beer giant Heineken. Heineken was not terribly keen on the whisky assets — but Distell shareholders were given an option of retaining their shares in an unlisted Capevin. More than a few, myself included, went along for the ride...
