MARC HASENFUSS: Study the long-term (l)earning curve
AdvTech once appeared to be a bit slow, but recent distinction shows its mettle
22 August 2024 - 05:00
I can’t follow developments at private education conglomerate AdvTech without some bemusement, given just how close this group came to being taken over by its upstart rival Curro almost 10 years ago.
Older readers might recall that back in 2014/2015 Curro’s shares were probably hotter than Naspers’s. Curro — then firmly aligned to opportunistic investment company PSG — was steaming ahead with a rapid rollout of its affordable schools. The promised J-curve was scintillating...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.