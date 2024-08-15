MARC HASENFUSS: Will the JSE yield to temptation?
Am I just greedy, or should JSE Ltd treat shareholders to an interim dividend?
Quite possibly my dabbling in a few US stocks that fork out monthly dividends has made me greedier for regular stipends. So I can’t believe a redoubtable cash-churner such as JSE Ltd — a compellingly stout diversified financial services business — won’t give urgent consideration to paying an interim dividend.
As a “yielder”, the JSE is up there with the best, though cynics tend to dismiss this as a function of an ex-growth business. I don’t see the JSE as incapable of growth in better times, and — though I am currently not a shareholder — take considerable heart from the way the group has knuckled down in unfavourable trading conditions for the past few years...
