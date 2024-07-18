MARC HASENFUSS: For whom the Bell tolls
Minority shareholders will probably see Bell’s buyout offer as an opportunity to excavate some value
The mournful tolling of more delistings rings across the JSE. This week Bell Equipment — after so much conjecture in the past few years — finally pitched a tempting buyout offer to minority shareholders. Only a few hours after Bell’s clanger, financial services boutique Sasfin mooted a R30 a share offer to buy out its minority shareholders.
Sasfin has had its challenges, corporate restructurings and controversies of late. Perhaps being out of the public eye might be prudent in terms of swiftly and decisively dealing with any remaining issues. The company was one of the handful of new listings — along with Spur, Bowler Metcalf, Grindrod, Transpaco and Combined Motor Holdings — that rushed the market in the heady days of 1987 and endured profitably for the long term...
