MARC HASENFUSS: Banking on Bidvest’s reliable sweet spot
In the wake of the Citron acquisition we may see more of these smart little bolt-on buys, recalling the days when Brian Joffe was making the deals
11 July 2024 - 05:00
The financial media — the FM included — has homed in on Bidvest’s decision to offload its niche banking operation.
In a market dominated by a handful of players, any developments on the fringe of the banking sector are often intriguing. This is especially so if there is a hint that a new meaningful competitor might be building operational mass. African Bank springs to mind, along with TymeBank and Discovery. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.