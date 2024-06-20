MARC HASENFUSS: The other side of redoubtable Richemont
Sticking to jewellery and specialist watchmaking could make a big difference to the luxury brands giant’s longer-term performance
You’d have to be really otherwise to carp about certain aspects of luxury brands giant Richemont. For investors with access via the JSE, the share price is up more than 150% over five years, and shareholders have coined it in increasingly generous dividend payouts too.
Then there is the reassurance that Richemont owns some of the best aspirational brands — such as Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels — that generate comforting reams of operational cash flow. In fact, Richemont’s more than €7.4bn (R145bn) cash on hand might be enough to buy two dozen small-cap counters on the JSE — not to mention a mining giant or two (and for the record, I’m not referring to De Beers)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.