ROB ROSE: Taxis steer into a huge blind spot
The Competition Commission is squeezing websites while ignoring a textbook example of a cartel
17 August 2023 - 05:00
It seems clear that our state institutions, cowed by lawless thugs, would rather pick genteel battles with the more law-abiding industries, where they’ll be taken seriously.
This isn’t a new revelation. But still, the contrast between the anarchic taxi sector, run by cartels and replete with anticompetitive behaviour, and the vice placed around the neck of online businesses by the Competition Commission in recent weeks is bracing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.