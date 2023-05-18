AngloGold Ashanti’s move to the New York stock exchange makes a lot of sense — but it’s also cause for deep introspection in South Africa
Perhaps the most remarkable feature of André de Ruyter’s new book, Truth to Power, is that it appeared so soon after he left the Eskom CEO’s office, parachuting into book stores under the cover of darkness with few even aware he’d been writing it. Boxes of books were even mislabelled to throw retailers off the scent.
Given the revelations within — of the roadblocks erected by members of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet to keeping the lights on, and the state’s hapless bungling over the industrial-scale looting at Eskom — you can see why secrecy was the better part of valour. It wouldn’t be the first time a vainglorious politician scarpered to court to interdict words that bruised a porcelain-fragile ego...
ROB ROSE: Behind De Ruyter’s secret book project
Eskom’s ex-CEO says he began working on it soon after he took the helm — and he’s waiting for the grenades to land
