Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: Eskom 2.0 slots into ANC’s pantheon of daft ideas

Gwede Mantashe’s plan lays bare the ANC’s instinct for problem-solving: if Eskom 1.0 won’t work, why not just make another?

20 July 2022 - 07:00

The ANC, it won’t surprise you to learn, is a party of often deeply silly ideas. It is the gold standard — the R22m towering flagpole of hare-brained schemes.

But say what you like about the ANC, it knows how to double down on failure...

