Reprieve from pension fund obligations may boost European carmakers
Gwede Mantashe's plan lays bare the ANC's instinct for problem-solving: if Eskom 1.0 won't work, why not just make Eskom 2.0?
In the hospitals of 1980s SA, Naeemah Abrahams saw how often women showed up battered and bruised, a phenomenon her colleagues didn’t make much of. Three decades later, she’s one of the researchers ...
Gold Fields $7bn tilt for Toronto-listed Yamana Gold came like a bolt from the blue in May. Despite initial scepticism, there has been some shift in sentiment towards the deal
The Overberg once teemed with wildlife, but the numbers have been radically reduced. The Cape Leopard Trust is out to change that
The ANC, it won’t surprise you to learn, is a party of often deeply silly ideas. It is the gold standard — the R22m towering flagpole of hare-brained schemes.
But say what you like about the ANC, it knows how to double down on failure...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ROB ROSE: Eskom 2.0 slots into ANC’s pantheon of daft ideas
Gwede Mantashe’s plan lays bare the ANC’s instinct for problem-solving: if Eskom 1.0 won’t work, why not just make another?
The ANC, it won’t surprise you to learn, is a party of often deeply silly ideas. It is the gold standard — the R22m towering flagpole of hare-brained schemes.
But say what you like about the ANC, it knows how to double down on failure...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.