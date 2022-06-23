×

Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: Perverse incentive for auditors

Which Oceana shareholders, besides Brimstone, would have voted against auditor PwC for being ultra-cautious?

23 June 2022 - 05:00

There’s been so much hand-wringing among executives about audit failures in the past few years that you’d almost think they want auditors to do their job. 

But the example of fishing company Oceana — where ousted auditor PwC is probably now in counselling for post-traumatic stress disorder — suggests otherwise. ..

