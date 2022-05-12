ROB ROSE: Pembury boss in the dock over ‘life rights’ hustle
Very few heads of companies are ever brought to book for fraud in SA, but that appears to be changing
12 May 2022 - 05:00
It might seem like there’s scant accountability for CEOs behaving badly, but the worm may finally be turning.
First, Tongaat Hulett’s former CEO Peter Staude was charged with fraud in February; this week, another CEO of a JSE-listed company appeared in court on charges of fraud...
