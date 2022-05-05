ROB ROSE: Red light for Piet Mouton’s pay plan
Piet Mouton’s idea to do away with the disclosure of executive salaries has met with resistance
05 May 2022 - 05:00
In a letter to the JSE’s CEO, Leila Fourie, Piet Mouton raises a proposal which governance pundits see as blasphemy: scrapping the disclosure of executive salaries.
Since 2000, all JSE-listed companies have had to disclose salaries. Yet Mouton, who is CEO of the PSG Group, believes that rule has created much unnecessary fuss — like trade unions’ fury this week over the R300.3m allocated to Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman. ..
