Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Spoiling Mark Cutifani’s party If successful, a case against Anglo American for its actions in Zambia decades ago could spark a flood of claims against other SA companies in Africa B L Premium

Last Tuesday, at Anglo American’s AGM, outgoing CEO Mark Cutifani performed something of a valedictory lap. You can see why, given that during his nine years in charge the share price nearly trebled from R230 to R651.

One of Cutifani’s pet phrases is “People are the business”, and at the AGM, he reiterated how Anglo is “looking beyond physical safety, working towards everyone feeling safer psychologically, healthier and with a better life”...