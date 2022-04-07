ROB ROSE: The FM — simpler, better, faster
SA’s oldest business magazine, now 63 years old, is reverting to the glossy, more compact design that worked for decades
07 April 2022 - 05:00
The FM today looks somewhat different: more compact and glossy than in the past few months.
It’s part of a strategic shift, first, to re-emphasise our mission — to produce the definitive weekly news magazine that gives you all you need to know — and second, to ensure a reliable paper supply that gives us more flexibility in our printing. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now