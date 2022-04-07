Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: The FM — simpler, better, faster SA’s oldest business magazine, now 63 years old, is reverting to the glossy, more compact design that worked for decades B L Premium

The FM today looks somewhat different: more compact and glossy than in the past few months.

It’s part of a strategic shift, first, to re-emphasise our mission — to produce the definitive weekly news magazine that gives you all you need to know — and second, to ensure a reliable paper supply that gives us more flexibility in our printing. ..