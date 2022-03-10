ROB ROSE: Don’t panic: SA isn’t a failed state (yet)
Separate warnings in recent weeks of SA’s slide to becoming a failed state, including from the Treasury’s Dondo Mogajane, have sparked fears. But while we’re headed down the wrong road, we’re not there yet
10 March 2022 - 05:00
If the National Treasury had a rand for every time someone described SA as a failed state, Eskom wouldn’t have any debt headaches. It’s a phrase thrown around a lot, mostly by those seeking to jolt apathetic policymakers out of their slumber, or who’ve had the immense misfortune of having to interact with any of the creations of Fikile Mbalula’s department, such as the inoperable eNatis licence system.
Usually, it’s an exaggeration; compared with, say, Venezuela, North Korea or Eritrea, SA’s government can still raise taxes, is largely seen as legitimate (even if this is waning), and can protect its borders...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now