ROB ROSE: Extra R8.7bn for police will fix nothing The failure of policing isn't because there aren't enough boots on the ground; it's a case of shoddy management

With SA crime levels where they are, the last thing the country can afford is the police. This may seem like an overly cynical view, given the fact that there are a sprinkling of highly motivated and decent cops in our police stations. But it’s borne out from grim experience over the past few weeks.

A few weeks back, my wife was hijacked outside my child’s school. Though this happened 650m away from a police station, the cops were almost the last to arrive, after other parents, teachers and the local security company, 24/7. The police provided soothing assurances that they were on the case, as they do. And remarkably, the car was actually found the next day, outside a tavern in Alexandra...