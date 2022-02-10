Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Tiger Brands’s tall tale Despite claiming it has the best interests of listeriosis victims at heart, Tiger Brands has spent 18 months on a fishing expedition to shift the blame. This week, the Supreme Court of Appeal put an end to it B L Premium

So all it takes for Tiger Brands to have a swift change of heart over its moral complicity in the deaths of 218 people from listeriosis, it seems, is for it to drag its heels for years and then have a bruising judgment against it handed down by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Many people will no doubt be surprised to read Tiger Brand’s sombre assurance this week that it is "committed to ensure that a resolution of [a class action lawsuit brought against it] is reached in the shortest possible time, in the interests of all parties, particularly the victims of listeriosis"...