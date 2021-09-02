Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Protest over R91m Multichoice pay In all, 64% of shareholders voted against the pay policy of the company which owns DStv and Showmax B L Premium

Shareholders at MultiChoice clearly aren’t charmed with what’s going on at the entertainment company. But don’t tell MultiChoice that — corporate affairs executive Joe Heshu tells the FM that despite a withering protest vote at last week’s AGM, investors "have expressed appreciation for MultiChoice again producing a set of solid results".

I don’t know how you express "appreciation", but in this case it seems to have manifested in a 64% vote against the remuneration policy, an 18% vote against the vast amounts paid to its nonexecutive directors, and a 29% vote against reappointing auditor PwC...