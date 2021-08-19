Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: JSE execs no match for the hackers

Of the 49 new nonexecutive directors hired by the JSE’s top 40 companies last year, precisely none had cybersecurity experience

19 August 2021 - 05:00

The boards of SA’s 40 largest companies on the JSE may be heaving with accountants — but there’s pretty much nobody there who could pick a hacker out of a line-up. This is one of the alarming insights from a report analysing the 49 nonexecutive directors appointed to these boards last year, produced by the Chicago-based executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles.

The report, the first by Heidrick & Struggles looking at SA boards specifically, will be released this week...

