ROB ROSE: Fuel hike the final straw?
This week, the fuel price hit a record, even though the oil price and rand are stable. The reason is taxes imposed by a vampire government
05 August 2021 - 05:00
Last week Floyd Brink, who is running Joburg until a new mayor is elected, told the FM (https://www.businesslive.co.za/fm/fm-fox/2021-07-29-profile-floyd-brink--in-charge-of-joburg-for-now/) that "we will continue with business as usual … we will continue to do what’s best for our employees and our city".
It was a puzzling contradiction in terms...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now