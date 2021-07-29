Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: The quest to quit Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko will leave Telkom next June, but his is a tenure that provides a blueprint for how state companies could be run BL PREMIUM

The joke is that Sipho Maseko announced his resignation as CEO of Telkom 11 months ahead of when he actually plans to leave because, well, you try to get out of a Telkom contract in any reasonable time. Maseko, a legal graduate whose career includes a stint as CEO of BP Southern Africa, laughs when I ask if this was the reason for the unusually long notice in a company 40.5% owned by the government.

What usually happens with companies in which the state has a stake is that the unsuspecting CEO rocks up at work to find the locks changed, his access revoked, and someone who once played golf with Fikile Mbalula at his desk...