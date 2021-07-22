Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Disbelief, anxiety rattle business Investec CEO Fani Titi says many in the ANC still see business as the enemy. This hostility has to stop, since it is local investors that will have to lead the recovery BL PREMIUM

Fani Titi knows how to solve problems. With a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of California Berkeley, and two decades of creating companies such as Kagiso Trust Investments, Titi — who was born to farm labourers in the 1960s — knows a thing or two about altering your trajectory.

And yet, as the country was burning last week, with thieves ripping off a blood bank live on TV at the precise moment that President Cyril Ramaphosa was "condemning" the looting, the government barely lifted the phone to speak to the business sector. Instead, the day after Ramaphosa’s speech, we saw thieves in cars, gridlocked outside a Massmart distribution centre, waiting their turn to plunder...