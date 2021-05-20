ROB ROSE: Lawyers wade into Adapt IT
Webber Wentzel will probe claims that CEO Sbu Shabalala is a bruiser. But investors are hoping this mess doesn’t spook suitor Volaris
20 May 2021 - 05:00
You may not know much about Tiffany Dunsdon — a chartered accountant who has, until now, been comfortable working in the background — but last week she was catapulted into perhaps the worst corporate job going.
Dunsdon, for her sins, has stepped into the shoes of Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala, who took a three-month "leave of absence" amid a messy court case in which his estranged wife accused him of hiring five gun-toting goons to rough up her boyfriend, Sipho Nzuza, so badly that he ended up getting his spleen removed...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now