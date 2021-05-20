Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Lawyers wade into Adapt IT Webber Wentzel will probe claims that CEO Sbu Shabalala is a bruiser. But investors are hoping this mess doesn’t spook suitor Volaris BL PREMIUM

You may not know much about Tiffany Dunsdon — a chartered accountant who has, until now, been comfortable working in the background — but last week she was catapulted into perhaps the worst corporate job going.

Dunsdon, for her sins, has stepped into the shoes of Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala, who took a three-month "leave of absence" amid a messy court case in which his estranged wife accused him of hiring five gun-toting goons to rough up her boyfriend, Sipho Nzuza, so badly that he ended up getting his spleen removed...