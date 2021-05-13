ROB ROSE: Inside the minds of C-suite goons
You wouldn’t think a CEO would risk everything by hiring a thug to assault someone. But as the case of Brett Kebble illustrates, it does happen
13 May 2021 - 05:00
Just after 7pm on August 31 2005, three gunmen confronted Allan Gray fund manager Stephen Mildenhall in his Cape Town home and pumped two bullets into his right shoulder, and one into his left. They fled, taking his wallet. Mildenhall who spent three days in ICU, survived.
Rumours immediately began to swirl — the juiciest of which was that Brett Kebble, the savvy, if unethical, CEO of mining companies JCI and Randgold & Exploration, was somehow responsible...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now