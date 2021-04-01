Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: SA waits in the dark for Covid vaccine Poor transparency over SA’s vaccine choice is just one of the government’s Covid failures. What science led to us ditching the AstraZeneca’s jab? BL PREMIUM

Reading the letter Discovery CEO Adrian Gore sent to 3-million medical aid members this weekend, it’s easy to imagine the Covid vaccine shambles playing out differently. Today, more than 250,000 South Africans have had shots, a rate of about 0.4 per 100 people — which means we trail all our emerging-market peers.

And the vaccines we did get — the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab — we promptly ditched (prematurely and without proper explanation, say experts) and sold to other African countries...