ROB ROSE: New tax won't save the SABC The public broadcaster, seeking to revive itself, has proposed a new 'household levy'. But this isn't the magic solution it thinks it is

The SABC clearly didn’t get finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget memo, in which he said South Africans can’t afford any new taxes. Instead, the public broadcaster is proposing exactly the opposite: the SABC wants to impose a new "household levy" on all but the poorest South Africans, of R265 a year — most of which it wants MultiChoice to collect.

It isn’t extortionate — just 73c a day — but that’s hardly the point: the SABC has badly misjudged the national mood...