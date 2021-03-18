ROB ROSE: New tax won’t save the SABC
The public broadcaster, seeking to revive itself, has proposed a new ‘household levy’. But this isn’t the magic solution it thinks it is
18 March 2021 - 05:00
The SABC clearly didn’t get finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget memo, in which he said South Africans can’t afford any new taxes. Instead, the public broadcaster is proposing exactly the opposite: the SABC wants to impose a new "household levy" on all but the poorest South Africans, of R265 a year — most of which it wants MultiChoice to collect.
It isn’t extortionate — just 73c a day — but that’s hardly the point: the SABC has badly misjudged the national mood...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now