Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Eskom’s misplaced priorities Its price hike of 15.6% will crush many of its customers, but Eskom seems to care more about the fact it’ll lighten the pressure on government BL PREMIUM

If, like many South Africans, you’re finding it tricky to stretch your salary to the end of the month, SA’s least-reliable company is about to make it a whole heap harder. Last week, Eskom was given the green light by the high court to hike power prices 15.6% from April.

It’s punitive in the extreme: besides being five times SA’s inflation rate, the increase comes at a time when unemployment is at a record 32.5%, and even those who do have jobs have had their salaries slashed...