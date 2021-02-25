ROB ROSE: Eskom’s misplaced priorities
Its price hike of 15.6% will crush many of its customers, but Eskom seems to care more about the fact it’ll lighten the pressure on government
25 February 2021 - 05:00
If, like many South Africans, you’re finding it tricky to stretch your salary to the end of the month, SA’s least-reliable company is about to make it a whole heap harder. Last week, Eskom was given the green light by the high court to hike power prices 15.6% from April.
It’s punitive in the extreme: besides being five times SA’s inflation rate, the increase comes at a time when unemployment is at a record 32.5%, and even those who do have jobs have had their salaries slashed...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now