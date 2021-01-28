ROB ROSE: It’s not ‘vaccine nationalism’ that’s the problem, Mr President, it’s our own bungling
Is SA’s inability to find enough vaccines quickly due to ‘vaccine nationalism’? Or is this a wafer-thin excuse for shoddy planning?
28 January 2021 - 05:00
If there’s anything that Covid-19 has given Cyril Ramaphosa, it’s a PhD in wielding guilt. This week, addressing the World Economic Forum’s digital Davos forum, the president lamented how "the rich countries in the world went out and acquired large doses of vaccines from the developers and manufacturers".
Some countries, he said, had bought four times what they needed. "We need those who have hoarded the vaccines to release [them] so that other countries can have them," he said...
