Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: The predictable demise of Mirror Trading The entirely predictable demise of Mirror Trading is the story of a scam foretold. And it's a story which, unusually, reflects well on the FSCA

Well, who could have seen that coming? Besides the "so-called experts" and "mainstream media", that is? In late December, get-rich-quick scheme Mirror Trading International (MTI) was placed in liquidation, leaving more than 170,000 people wondering what had happened to the millions in bitcoin they thought they had.

Founder Johann Steynberg, a 37-year-old computer programmer from Polokwane with a dubious past in get-rich-quick schemes, is said to have fled to Brazil or Panama...