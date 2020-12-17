Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: What’s Tongaat CEO Gavin Hudson’s secret? Unlike Steinhoff, EOH and the Kebble companies, Tongaat has sprung back from an existentially threatening fraud. What’s Gavin Hudson’s secret? BL PREMIUM

What is this magic potion that Gavin Hudson, the CEO of sugar producer Tongaat Hulett, appears to have which no other scandal-ravaged company has access to?

How have Hudson and his finance director Rob Aitken been able to so rapidly steer Tongaat, a 128-year-old world industrial anachronism in a sugar-free era, out of an accounting crisis which is perhaps second only to Steinhoff in breadth and impact?..