ROB ROSE: The revolt is already here
Whether because they can’t afford it or are finding ways to avoid it, South Africans aren’t paying their municipal bills. Something has to give
12 November 2020 - 05:00
There’s a clip doing the rounds which is a tangible manifestation of the implosion of service delivery in Africa’s wealthiest city. Styled along the lines of the excellent documentary My Octopus Teacher, it shows a resident of Fourways donning flippers and goggles, and diving into a gaping sinkhole left unfixed for ages by a delinquent Joburg roads department.
"Each day, a different burst water pipe sinkhole in Fourways," says the Sinkhole Teacher, as he laments the slow dance with the City of Joburg tractor that never quite arrives.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now