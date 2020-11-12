Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: The revolt is already here Whether because they can’t afford it or are finding ways to avoid it, South Africans aren’t paying their municipal bills. Something has to give BL PREMIUM

There’s a clip doing the rounds which is a tangible manifestation of the implosion of service delivery in Africa’s wealthiest city. Styled along the lines of the excellent documentary My Octopus Teacher, it shows a resident of Fourways donning flippers and goggles, and diving into a gaping sinkhole left unfixed for ages by a delinquent Joburg roads department.

"Each day, a different burst water pipe sinkhole in Fourways," says the Sinkhole Teacher, as he laments the slow dance with the City of Joburg tractor that never quite arrives.