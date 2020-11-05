ROB ROSE: ‘We’re laying charges’ against Markus Jooste
The FSCA says it’s not letting the insider trading case against Markus Jooste rest with a mere R122m fine — it’s now laying criminal charges
05 November 2020 - 05:00
There was a moment, during the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) media briefing last week detailing its mammoth fine against former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, when its head of enforcement, Brandon Topham, joked: "Are you going to put us on the cover, but with teeth this time?"
Topham has the air of a tough, no-nonsense American regulator, the type you’d expect to see prowling around dealing rooms on Wall Street. People do wrong, they must take the pain, he says. Moral relativism isn’t a philosophy, you think, that he’s that enamoured with.
