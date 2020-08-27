Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Sasol’s odious R95m golden handshake for CEOs Sasol’s value has shrunk R267bn since it began building Lake Charles — so why is it giving its former CEOs a R95.8m golden handshake to leave? BL PREMIUM

The promise of capitalism, as espoused by the likes of Milton Friedman, is that if you make something people want, build a great business, make your staff comfortable and investors rich, you’re justly rewarded by becoming wealthy,

It was a comfortingly quaint notion for an era of amateurs. Today, if you want to get obscenely wealthy and have all the time on your hands to spend it, the trick is to become CEO of a company like Sasol, oversee the destruction of billions in value, then wrangle a monumental "separation package", which includes everything down to your children’s school fees.