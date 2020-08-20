Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: The cracks in Mirror Trading’s get-rich-quick scheme Johann Steynberg, the founder of Mirror Trading International, says 50,000 South Africans ‘invested’ in his get-rich-quick scheme. It seems destined to end in tears BL PREMIUM

There’s nothing like an economic crisis to bring out the chancers, seeking to convince you that while the world is melting down, you can get rich overnight. Take Mirror Trading International (MTI), started by Polokwane computer programmer Johann Steynberg, which has the least convincing business model this side of the radical economic transformation magic money tree.

And yet, implausibly, Steynberg has apparently signed up 130,000 people in 190 countries — and 50,000 South Africans.