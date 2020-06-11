Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Entrepreneurs are browbeaten and tired, says Ninety One’s Hendrik du Toit As the threat of prescribed assets looms, companies like Ninety One are pre-emptively showing that they can try to solve social issues BL PREMIUM

Hendrik du Toit, CEO of investment company Ninety One, is surviving the lockdown on his estate in the English countryside of Buckinghamshire, an hour west of London. "It’s a nice place to get caught during a lockdown," he says. "I bought it in 2008 when no-one else wanted to live outside London."

From there, he’s marshalling not just a company with R2.29-trillion in assets, but also one crazy enough to list on the JSE and the London Stock Exchange on March 16, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. And yet, Ninety One’s share price has soared a remarkable 39% since its debut.