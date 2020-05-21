Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Heather Sonn’s Greek tragedy For two years, Heather Sonn has handled SA’s worst corporate job – chair of Steinhoff – fantastically. Her abrupt resignation is a step backward BL PREMIUM

There was an air of Greek tragedy over this week’s resignation of Heather Sonn as chair of Steinhoff after perhaps the toughest two years that any director could ever hope to endure at any company. Nobody needs reminding that Steinhoff was ground zero for the wave of corporate frauds that encompassed Tongaat Hulett and EOH and did much to dislodge the quaint notion that SA’s corporate governance was top of the pile.

Sonn, a former Merrill Lynch investment banker and the daughter of former ambassador to the US Franklin Sonn, had been on the board for four years when Steinhoff began to unravel in December 2017.