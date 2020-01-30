Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Impeach Motsepe? It might have been unseemly to watch SA’s third-richest man gush about Trump, but fingers crossed, it’s just benign opportunism on his part BL PREMIUM

Some rather unkind things have been said over the past week about the shifting ethical mooring of Patrice Motsepe, SA’s third-richest man, occasioned by his embarrassing fealty to America’s king, Donald Trump.

The offending act happened last week during a dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Motsepe, who was two seats away from Trump, stood up and gushed how "Africa loves America, Africa loves you".