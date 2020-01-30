ROB ROSE: Impeach Motsepe?
It might have been unseemly to watch SA’s third-richest man gush about Trump, but fingers crossed, it’s just benign opportunism on his part
30 January 2020 - 05:00
Some rather unkind things have been said over the past week about the shifting ethical mooring of Patrice Motsepe, SA’s third-richest man, occasioned by his embarrassing fealty to America’s king, Donald Trump.
The offending act happened last week during a dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Motsepe, who was two seats away from Trump, stood up and gushed how "Africa loves America, Africa loves you".
