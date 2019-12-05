Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Tongaat – why it matters The PwC forensic probe is a reminder to all pension fund members that they must demand accountability from companies they invest in BL PREMIUM

"Have I made some mistakes with the benefit of hindsight? Yes. It would be odd if I did not do so."

This is what Peter Staude, the former CEO of Tongaat Hulett, told the FM this week, after the sugar company published a seven-page summary of a six-month forensic probe which implicates him in "undesirable accounting practices" and "governance failures".