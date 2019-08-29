Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: It’s not just Lake Charles that is Sasol’s problem Had investors seen a 2014 Werksmans report, questioning Sasol’s ability to deliver megaprojects, the Lake Charles fiasco might have been less surprising BL PREMIUM

How long, the joke goes, would it take Sasol to create a R170bn company? Just a year: give it a R340bn company, ask it to build a disastrous, deadline-defying project in Louisiana, and wait. For the millions of SA pensioners who indirectly own shares in Sasol, still the seventh-largest SA company with a primary listing on the JSE, it’s an off-colour joke. But it’s on-point nonetheless.

Officially, Sasol’s project in question is known as the Lake Charles Chemicals Project. Unofficially, it’s known as the "late Charles" project, given that it’s a year past its original deadline. Worse, Sasol is set to spend 45% more on it than the $8.9bn first predicted in 2014, causing its return on the project to tumble below its cost of capital.