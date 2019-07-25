Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Busi bungles the basics on Ivan Pillay A childhood friend of former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay can’t believe that Busisiwe Mkhwebane can get the simplest of facts so wrong BL PREMIUM

The factual errors are mounting up in the haphazard reports of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. But one such blinding faux pas in her "rogue unit" report has caught the eye of Spider Juggernath, an anti-apartheid activist and school friend of former SA Revenue Service deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Two weeks ago, Mkhwebane said Pillay was appointed "while he did not possess the necessary qualifications" — even though legally, no qualification is required. She said that "Sars and Pravin Gordhan conceded that Pillay does not possess a degree qualification, nor a matric certificate". (Of course, neither Gordhan nor Sars actually said that.)