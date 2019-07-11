Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Rewarding the wrong things Bonuses paid at struggling hospital company Mediclinic show how executive reward is based on bad metrics BL PREMIUM

For Mediclinic, the company that has managed to erase 70% of its shareholder value over three years, the FM’s report last week (https://www.businesslive.co.za/fm/fm-fox/2019-07-04-windfall-for-mediclinic-execs--despite-70-share-slump/) querying why it’s paying bonuses to its directors this year didn’t go down well.