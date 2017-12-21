ROB ROSE: Markus Jooste’s R286m windfall

Markus Jooste, the 56-year-old accountant who this year reportedly likened himself to "Robin Hood", became fantastically wealthy as the CEO of Steinhoff.

Most CEOs get rich by holding a large stake in their company, which then grows in value — as Koos Bekker has done at Naspers. But in Jooste’s case, he’s made a packet in salary and bonuses, alongside his shares in the floundering furniture retailer.

Jooste’s total pay, Financial Mail calculations show, amounted to a staggering R492.7m over the past 15 years, including R212m in "bonuses".

The heftiest chunk of this — R286m — was paid to him in just the past three years. Now, that’s also the time period in which Jooste’s inner circle allegedly stitched together some of the shady deals overseas (in Germany and Switzerland).