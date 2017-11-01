ROB ROSE: Makwakwa's return to Sars is as legit as a R9 note ...

"These cash deposits should be investigated to determine whether these funds ... received by this Sars employee constitute payments of proceeds of crime arising from corrupt activities," it said.

And it wasn’t just Makwakwa. Three cash deposits totalling R450,000 were made into the account of his girlfriend, Kelly-Ann Elskie (who also happens to be a Sars employee) in three days before Christmas 2015.

Pretty damning stuff. So, you can imagine the raised eyebrows when Sars released a breezy 216-word statement this week, saying Makwakwa "will return to the organisation" from November 1.

Sars said that advocate Terry Motau, who chaired Makwakwa’s disciplinary hearing, found him "not guilty of any of the charges levelled against him".

This, of course, won’t be the end of the matter.

For a start, there’s the small matter of Moyane’s own criminal liability for his handling of the case.

This is because legislation says that nobody who "knows or suspects that a report has been or is to be made (about suspicious transactions) may disclose that knowledge or suspicion or any information regarding the contents or suspected contents of any such report."

Despite that, Moyane merrily handed over the FIC report to Makwakwa — who then got his lawyers to pepper the FIC with questions for their "client".

Jacques Pauw, in his absorbing book The President’s Keepers, describes how Makwakwa, with 20 years’ experience at Sars, had filled the vacuum left by Moyane’s purge to become his "hatchet man".