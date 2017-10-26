ROB ROSE: Some nuclear, comrade?
Zuma must have been at his wits’ end, after successive minions failed to implement the R1 trillion nuclear deal. Time to call in the big guns. We have no idea what Zuma told Mahlobo behind closed doors. I’d like to imagine it went like this ...
26 October 2017 - 08:48
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.