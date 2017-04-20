editor’s note
ROB ROSE: We can’t ban fake news
The manner in which ‘fake news’ is bandied about to discredit facts that individuals simply don’t like makes it harder to wage the real war for truth
20 April 2017 - 08:01 AM
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.