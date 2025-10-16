EDITORIAL: Triumphant Trump is always true to his fickle self
Despite his obvious strengths, the mercurial and economically illiterate US leader is inflicting serious damage on the world
“The greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of US President Donald Trump. The occasion was the exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages, as part of the ceasefire agreement intended to end the war that began on October 7 2023 with an attack by Hamas-led militants.
Trump described Netanyahu as “one of the greatest” wartime leaders. Apparently departing from his prepared text (it was remarkable that he had one), Trump also called on the Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu, who faces corruption charges in hearings that have been postponed during the conflict with Hamas. “That was not in the speech, as you probably know,” Trump joked...
