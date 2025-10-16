EDITORIAL: Bold and big may be way to go
Vineyards can swallow investments — but smart blending seems to be working in Cape wine farms
16 October 2025 - 05:00
While the value proposition — especially for hard currency buyers — is abundantly obvious in the local wine industry (see Cover Story), the economics of such investments over the longer term is not.
Wine farms are often, and probably accurately, seen as vanity projects for well-heeled investors who can absorb long dry spells in terms of returns. It’s not a light-hearted warning to say: “If you want to make a small fortune in the wine industry, start with a big fortune.”..
